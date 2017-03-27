Local officials make e-mails accessible on town website
The town board, despite some concerns, approved Town Board Policy 107 on Tuesday night. The policy will allow residents to access online most incoming and outgoing e-mails of the town board trustees, the mayor, and the mayor pro-tem.
