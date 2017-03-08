Local materials, traditional technique make timber framed home stand out
The Brewster Timber Frame Company recently completed this single family home project on Middle High Dr. in Estes Park Using locally sourced wood and traditional pegged mortice and timber joinery the Brewster Timber Frame Company recently brought its custom hand-crafted building style to Estes Park. Steven Rundquist started his timber framing company on Cape Cod, Mass., before moving to Colorado in 1998.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb 6
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan '17
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Carla salazar
|18
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC