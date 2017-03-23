Leftover Salmon Shares 'Come On Baby' Stanley Hotel Weekend Montage

Colorado jamgrass veterans Leftover Salmon held their annual three-night home state run at the famed Stanley Hotel in Estes Park on March 10 - 12. LoS has shared a video montage recapping the weekend at the Stanley featuring audio of their performance of "Come On Baby." The Stanley Hotel, the notorious inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining , hosted three Leftover Salmon performances, including the first night's Zombie Jamboree, the Formal Attire night on Saturday and the Sunday Bloody Funday themed finale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.