Leftover Salmon Shares 'Come On Baby' Stanley Hotel Weekend Montage

Colorado jamgrass veterans Leftover Salmon held their annual three-night home state run at the famed Stanley Hotel in Estes Park on March 10 - 12. LoS has shared a video montage recapping the weekend at the Stanley featuring audio of their performance of "Come On Baby." The Stanley Hotel, the notorious inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining , hosted three Leftover Salmon performances, including the first night's Zombie Jamboree, the Formal Attire night on Saturday and the Sunday Bloody Funday themed finale.

