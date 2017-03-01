Inside Business - Neighborhood bar caters to visitors in town

Cousin Pat's Pub and Grill is new to Estes Park this year and owner Patrick Beard said it will feel like a local's neighborhood bar while also catering to visitors. Before taking the business over in December 2016 Beard was a bar and restaurant owner and wholesale liquor distributor in Colorado Springs, but move to Estes Park for work four years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.