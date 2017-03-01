Inside Business - Neighborhood bar ca...

Inside Business - Neighborhood bar caters to visitors in town

Cousin Pat's Pub and Grill is new to Estes Park this year and owner Patrick Beard said it will feel like a local's neighborhood bar while also catering to visitors. Before taking the business over in December 2016 Beard was a bar and restaurant owner and wholesale liquor distributor in Colorado Springs, but move to Estes Park for work four years ago.

