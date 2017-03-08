Inside Arts Feature - Biggers puts heart into painting
James Biggers puts the final touches on a landscape piece he is working on for the 26th annual Governor's Art Show, opening April 29. For the 26th year in a row - every year since the very first Governor's Art Show - Estes Park artist James Biggers will be participating. Located at the Loveland Museum and Gallery, this year's show opens on April 29 with a gala and is available to the public through May 28. The Governor's Art Show benefits the Rotary Clubs of the Loveland and Thompson Valley Rotary Clubs and is considered one of the finest art shows held annually in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan '17
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Carla salazar
|18
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC