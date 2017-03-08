Inside Arts Feature - Biggers puts he...

Inside Arts Feature - Biggers puts heart into painting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

James Biggers puts the final touches on a landscape piece he is working on for the 26th annual Governor's Art Show, opening April 29. For the 26th year in a row - every year since the very first Governor's Art Show - Estes Park artist James Biggers will be participating. Located at the Loveland Museum and Gallery, this year's show opens on April 29 with a gala and is available to the public through May 28. The Governor's Art Show benefits the Rotary Clubs of the Loveland and Thompson Valley Rotary Clubs and is considered one of the finest art shows held annually in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb 26 spytheweb 15
D l bleik reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Jan '17 AllisonH 12
Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09) Jan '17 just the facts 8
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jan '17 Holly 16
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Dec '16 Joel 28
News Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10) Dec '16 Carla salazar 18
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC