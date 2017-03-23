Guest Editorial - Larry Leaming - Loo...

Guest Editorial - Larry Leaming - Looking back on first 60 days

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

It's been 60-days since starting as the CEO of your Estes Park Medical Center. Most of this time was spent climbing the learning curve and getting to know the people Estes Park, the staff, and physicians at the Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15) Mar 13 2013 july 2
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Mar 11 Derpiherp 3
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb 26 spytheweb 15
D l bleik reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Jan '17 AllisonH 12
Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09) Jan '17 just the facts 8
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jan '17 Holly 16
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,540 • Total comments across all topics: 279,770,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC