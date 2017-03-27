Estes Thrives holding community conversations through May 1
Estes Thrives are hosting a series of Neighborhood Learning Conversations to get community input on the knowledge, skills and attributes that high school graduates need to succeed. What do young people need in order to thrive in today's complex global society? What knowledge, skills and attributes will enable them to succeed in work, higher education and their community? These are important questions because, when our youth thrive, our community thrives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar 13
|2013 july
|2
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan '17
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC