Estes Thrives holding community conversations through May 1

Estes Thrives are hosting a series of Neighborhood Learning Conversations to get community input on the knowledge, skills and attributes that high school graduates need to succeed. What do young people need in order to thrive in today's complex global society? What knowledge, skills and attributes will enable them to succeed in work, higher education and their community? These are important questions because, when our youth thrive, our community thrives.

