Estes Park students get chance to invent own ice cream flavors
Ever wonder who came up with some of the flavors ... with crazy names like Killa Chip Dough Nilla or Chocolate Chocolate Overload? Ben Holcomb, the owner of the downtown ice cream shop at 129 E. Elkhorn Avenue, says he began using suggestions from elementary students at a Fort Collins store he owned several years ago.
