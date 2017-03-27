Estes Park Hosting Silent Movie Festival This Summer

Silent movies are a ton of fun and a great way to step back in time. This summer, the Town of Estes Park will be showing a bunch of silent movies at their Historic Park Theatre! Did you know that Estes Park's Historic Park Theatre dates back to 1913? It is the oldest movie theater in the U.S. built just for showing movies! That makes it the perfect venue to hold a silent movie festival, and that's just what they're doing this summer! The Estes Park Film Festival, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the past and present accomplishments of the movie industry, will be hosting their Silent Movie Festival in July and August of 2017.

