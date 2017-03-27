Boulder's Pearl Street Mall awash in change as retailers, restaurants turn over
The Washington, D.C.-based French Quarter Brasserie will move into 1207 Pearl St., the space formerly occupied by Woody Creek Cafe. The Pearl Street Mall is awash in change as longtime retailers have closed or relocated and new operations moved in to take their places, including two new restaurants.
