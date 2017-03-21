Board recall signs removed from business windows
The signs calling for a recall of several Park Hospital Board of Directors are being removed from a vacant building at Stanley Village that once housed a Taco Bell/Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Greg Wheeler, the property manager for Wheeler Management Group in Greeley that oversees Stanley Village, said Monday that his firm has "rescinded that approval and all signage should be removed ."
