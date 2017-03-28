Arvada baker makes dog biscuits with spent grain from local breweries
Mary Hertle presses a mixture of spent beer grains and other ingredients in a mold before baking them in a commercial kitchen on March 21, 2017, in Westminster. Mary Hertle founded Barking Dog Beer Bones in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar 13
|2013 july
|2
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|15
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan '17
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC