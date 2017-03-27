36 closed for a good portion of the day. Accident Alert lifted but travel discouraged
A portion of U.S. Highway 36 near Estes Park and Mall Road was closed to all traffic earlier today due to an accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar 13
|2013 july
|2
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan '17
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC