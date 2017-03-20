21 Schools Selected for New FUSE Stud...

21 Schools Selected for New FUSE Studios with CompTIA-Funded Tech Activities for Students

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Each studio allows dozens or even hundreds of students to dive into challenging, self-directed projects ranging from using SketchUp to design their dream home to using a 3D printer to make jewelry to building their own solar-powered mini-car. CompTIA and FUSE also will collaborate to build three IT-focused challenges designed to expose youth to various IT professions and career pathways in fun and engaging ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15) Mar 13 2013 july 2
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Mar 11 Derpiherp 3
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb 26 spytheweb 15
D l bleik reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Jan '17 AllisonH 12
Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09) Jan '17 just the facts 8
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jan '17 Holly 16
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Larimer County was issued at March 20 at 5:24AM MDT

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,346 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC