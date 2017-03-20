21 Schools Selected for New FUSE Studios with CompTIA-Funded Tech Activities for Students
Each studio allows dozens or even hundreds of students to dive into challenging, self-directed projects ranging from using SketchUp to design their dream home to using a 3D printer to make jewelry to building their own solar-powered mini-car. CompTIA and FUSE also will collaborate to build three IT-focused challenges designed to expose youth to various IT professions and career pathways in fun and engaging ways.
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar 13
|2013 july
|2
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan '17
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
