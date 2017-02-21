Whiskey Warm Up Returns to Estes Park...

Whiskey Warm Up Returns to Estes Park on March 11

Get ready to warm up from the inside out, because on Saturday, March 11, Estes Park's annual Whiskey Warm Up is happening at the George Hix Riverside Plaza. Dress warmly, cozy up by the outdoor fire pits and enjoy this special sampling event that's a celebration of Colorado whiskeys.

