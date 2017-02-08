Tibetan Singing Bowls for Healing offered monthly at Senior Center
Local Tibetan Reiki Master and Bowl Healer Jeff Grissom will continue to offer free Tibetan Singing Bowl Healing Sessions on the third Friday of each month at the Senior Center. The next session will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. Space is limited, so call or stop by the Senior Center, 220 Fourth Street, to sign up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb 6
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Jan 29
|Wildchild
|10
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan 24
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan 19
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan 17
|Holly
|16
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Carla salazar
|18
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC