Tibetan Singing Bowls for Healing offered monthly at Senior Center

Local Tibetan Reiki Master and Bowl Healer Jeff Grissom will continue to offer free Tibetan Singing Bowl Healing Sessions on the third Friday of each month at the Senior Center. The next session will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. Space is limited, so call or stop by the Senior Center, 220 Fourth Street, to sign up.

