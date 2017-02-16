The Estes Park melodrama is back
After a one year absence, the annual melodrama staged by Back Pew Creations at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies returns this year for five performances guaranteed to make you laugh, groan, and maybe even throw popcorn at the performers.
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|11
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb 6
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan 24
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan 19
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan 17
|Holly
|16
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Carla salazar
|18
