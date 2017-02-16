The Estes Park melodrama is back

The Estes Park melodrama is back

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

After a one year absence, the annual melodrama staged by Back Pew Creations at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies returns this year for five performances guaranteed to make you laugh, groan, and maybe even throw popcorn at the performers.

