Table at the Stanley - Acorn and Oak at Fourtheenth, Wines by Paolini-Stanford Winery
This weekend, Table, the 5 course pop-up restaurant held every Friday and Saturday evening at The Lodge at the Stanley Hotel's Manor Hall is featuring two distinguished guests making for an unforgettable "culinary journey"! Chef Steve Redzikowski, chef and owner of Acorn and Oak at 14th restaurants in Denver and Boulder respectively will be the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|11
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb 6
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan 24
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Carla salazar
|18
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC