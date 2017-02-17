Smokin' Dave's to open new location a...

Smokin' Dave's to open new location at The Hangar Restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

Estes Valley Recreation and Park District and Smokin' Dave's BBQ and Taphouse announced today a partnership to operate a second Smokin' Dave's BBQ location in Estes Park at the historic Hangar Restaurant. Overlooking the Estes Park 18-Hole Golf Course, The Hangar Restaurant is an ideal location for one of the most popular restaurants in town - for locals and visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb 13 Joshua 11
D l bleik reaper Feb 6 Brandy trujillo 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Jan 24 AllisonH 12
Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09) Jan 19 just the facts 8
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jan '17 Holly 16
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Dec '16 Joel 28
News Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10) Dec '16 Carla salazar 18
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,910 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC