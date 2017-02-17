Smokin' Dave's to open new location at The Hangar Restaurant

Estes Valley Recreation and Park District and Smokin' Dave's BBQ and Taphouse announced today a partnership to operate a second Smokin' Dave's BBQ location in Estes Park at the historic Hangar Restaurant. Overlooking the Estes Park 18-Hole Golf Course, The Hangar Restaurant is an ideal location for one of the most popular restaurants in town - for locals and visitors.

