Rotary's 112th birthday

On February 23, 1905, Paul P. Harris, Gustavus Loehr, Silvester Schiele, and Hiram E. Shorey gathered in Loehr's Chicago office for what would become known as the first Rotary club meeting. Harris' desire for camaraderie among business associates brought together these four men and eventually led to an international organization of service and fellowship.

