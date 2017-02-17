NEWS & NOTES for week ending 2/17/2017
The public is invited to comment on a proposed trail restoration plan on the east side of the Knoll-Willows Open Space at a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21. The meeting will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Town Board Room at Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. The Centennial Celebration Team and the Estes Valley Land Trust are considering restoring the tire ... (more)
