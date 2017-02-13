Luxury Apartment Complex to Undergo $...

Luxury Apartment Complex to Undergo $17 Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

More than $9.7 million in building permit applications were filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code enforcement which will expand the complex by 139 units and add new seven apartment buildings, several detached garages, a dog park and a fourth pool. The permit applications list Patton & Taylor, Construction as the contractor, Estes Parker & Associates as the engineer, and Kelly Grossman as the architect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... 7 hr Joshua 11
D l bleik reaper Feb 6 Brandy trujillo 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Jan 24 AllisonH 12
Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09) Jan 19 just the facts 8
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jan 17 Holly 16
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Dec '16 Joel 28
News Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10) Dec '16 Carla salazar 18
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,838,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC