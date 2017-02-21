Local Hispanic parents kept students home to observe boycott

National events came to the doorstep of Estes Park schools last Thursday as a large number of local Hispanic parents apparently kept their children out of school as they recognized the "A Day Without Immigrants" boycott/strike. According to a school district official, student attendance dropped from 93 percent last Wednesday, before the strike, to 86 percent on the day of the nationwide strike.

