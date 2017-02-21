Local Hispanic parents kept students home to observe boycott
National events came to the doorstep of Estes Park schools last Thursday as a large number of local Hispanic parents apparently kept their children out of school as they recognized the "A Day Without Immigrants" boycott/strike. According to a school district official, student attendance dropped from 93 percent last Wednesday, before the strike, to 86 percent on the day of the nationwide strike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|11
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb 6
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan 24
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Carla salazar
|18
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC