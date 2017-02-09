Library presents digital books and audiobooks class

Learn how you can gain access to Digital Books and Audiobooks with OverDrive at the Estes Valley Library on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Learn how to borrow and read digital books and audiobooks on your Android, iOS , Kindle Fire, Nook tablet, Windows phone, Windows PC laptop and Macbook. Bring your own device and library card.

