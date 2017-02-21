Hermit Park Reopens to the Public March 1

Depending on how nice the weather will be, Hermit Park Open Space will reopen to the public on Wednesday, March 1. According to Larimer County Natural Resources the park, located two miles southeast of Estes Park, will have a limited opening of portions of the campgrounds and cabin loop for the season. The road through Hermit Park will be open to vehicles up to the group pavilion and Kruger Rock Trail parking areas and visitors will be able to access the Homestead Meadows Connector Trail by foot, bike, or horse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.