EPMC opts out of aid-in-dying treatment inside facility
The Park Hospital Board of Directors has decided the facility will opt out of providing a space within the Estes Park Medical Center building for patients to take medication prescribed to end their life. Last November Colorado passed Proposition 106, which gives people in Colorado the right to request medication that would end their life if they are suffering from a terminal illness.
