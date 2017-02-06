EPMC opts out of aid-in-dying treatme...

EPMC opts out of aid-in-dying treatment inside facility

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

The Park Hospital Board of Directors has decided the facility will opt out of providing a space within the Estes Park Medical Center building for patients to take medication prescribed to end their life. Last November Colorado passed Proposition 106, which gives people in Colorado the right to request medication that would end their life if they are suffering from a terminal illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D l bleik reaper 13 hr Brandy trujillo 2
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Jan 29 Mikey 11
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Jan 24 AllisonH 12
Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09) Jan 19 just the facts 8
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jan 17 Holly 16
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Dec '16 Joel 28
News Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10) Dec '16 Carla salazar 18
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Larimer County was issued at February 06 at 12:47PM MST

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,813 • Total comments across all topics: 278,615,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC