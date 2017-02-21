Business owners say US 34 closure, bad weather hurt sales
A recent online survey conducted by an Estes Park businessman indicates that many businesses may have experienced a serious drop in business in January and that owners are blaming the wintry weather and closure of U.S. Highway 34 for their declines. The survey was conducted by Charley Dickey who manages and co-owns Rustic Mountain Charm, 135 E. Elkhorn Ave. Dickey said he did the survey "entirely on a personal basis" and not for anyone else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|11
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb 6
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan 24
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Carla salazar
|18
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC