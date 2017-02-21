Business owners say US 34 closure, ba...

Business owners say US 34 closure, bad weather hurt sales

Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

A recent online survey conducted by an Estes Park businessman indicates that many businesses may have experienced a serious drop in business in January and that owners are blaming the wintry weather and closure of U.S. Highway 34 for their declines. The survey was conducted by Charley Dickey who manages and co-owns Rustic Mountain Charm, 135 E. Elkhorn Ave. Dickey said he did the survey "entirely on a personal basis" and not for anyone else.

