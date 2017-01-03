Wonders of the National Parks course offered

The Town of Estes Park's Senior Services Division is offering a Great Courses Lecture Series entitled Wonders of the National Parks: A Geology of North America. The 18-week course will be held on Fridays beginning Jan. 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Estes Park Senior Center, 220 Fourth Street.

