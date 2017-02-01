This weeks Top Opinion - Easier e-mai...

This weeks Top Opinion - Easier e-mail access great step toward board transparency

Friday Jan 27

The Town of Estes Park's decision earlier this week to move forward with a program that will allow the public to access town board e-mails online is a great example of transparency.

Estes Park, CO

