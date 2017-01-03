Senior Citizens Center to elect new Board of Directors
The Estes Park Senior Citizens Center, Inc, will hold its biannual election of officers on Jan. 10. There are several vacancies on the Board of Directors, and currently there are ten candidates for Director positions.
