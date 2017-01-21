Rangers rescue man lost in Rocky Mountain National Park
Two skiers found the man, who lives in Grand Forks, N.D., in deep snow about 300 yards off the North Longs Peak Trail, south of Alberta Falls, said Kyle Patterson, a spokesman for Rocky Mountain National Park. He got lost while hiking on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan 19
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan 17
|Holly
|16
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Carla salazar
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Carubba collision
|Oct '16
|Rumor has it
|1
|8/05/2016
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC