Notice of Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park Annual Meeting

Tuesday Jan 17

The mission of Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, Inc., is to practice Christian love by providing basic human services to residents of the Estes Valley who are in need. For qualifying low income residents of the Estes Valley, Crossroads Ministry provides assistance with food to alleviate or prevent hunger, utilities, rent, temporary emergency lodging, critical transportation needs, and other basic human services, as well as compassionate case management and referrals to a wide range of community agencies and services for additional resources and assistance.

