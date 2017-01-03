NEWS & NOTES for week ending 1/6/2017
Larimer County , the Town of Estes Park, Estes Valley Recreation and Park District and SEMA Construction would like to remind members of the public that the road closures on Fish Creek Road and the surrounding side streets apply to bicyclists and pedestrians as well as motorists.
Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
