New tax benefits available to Estes Park businesses
In 2016, nearly all businesses in southwest Larimer County, including the Estes Valley, became eligible for Colorado state income tax credits when they create new jobs, invest in certain business property and job training, and other developmental activities that are encouraged under the state's Enterprise Zone program.
