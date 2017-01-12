Larimer County plans open house in Es...

Larimer County plans open house in Estes Park on wildlife-resistant trash containers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: ReporterHerald.com

Larimer County will hold an informational open house Jan. 24 in Estes Park to present a proposed "wildlife protection ordinance" for outside Estes Park town boundaries that would require use of wildlife-resistant trash measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09) Thu mharwell 7
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Dec 30 Joel 28
News Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10) Dec 20 Carla salazar 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Nov '16 Cameo 11
Carubba collision Oct '16 Rumor has it 1
8/05/2016 Aug '16 katybirdhudson 1
News Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... Jul '16 Elise Gingerich 1
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,394 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC