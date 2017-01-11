Jan. 13 electric outage will affect portions of Rockwood, Christmas Tree Lane and Little Valley
Estes Park Light & Power has scheduled a power outage that will affect customers in Rockwood Estates, Little Valley and along Christmas Tree Lane on The outage is necessary to move the three phase main line along Fish Creek Road for SEMA Construction to continue repairs to the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|46 min
|mharwell
|7
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Carubba collision
|Oct '16
|Rumor has it
|1
|8/05/2016
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC