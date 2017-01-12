iPad & iPhone Basics Class offered at...

iPad & iPhone Basics Class offered at library

The Estes Valley Library will be hosting an iPad & iPhone Basics Class on Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Learn the basics of your new device - connecting to the Internet, taking pictures, using the App Store, sending messages and adjusting your settings to personalize your device will be covered. To register, visit estesvalleylibrary.org .

