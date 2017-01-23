EVAS - free public open house/star ni...

EVAS - free public open house/star night on Saturday, January 28th, 7 PM.

The Estes Valley Astronomical Society in conjunction with The Estes Park Memorial Observatory is offering a free public open house/star night on Saturday, January 28th, 7 PM.

