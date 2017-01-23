Estes Park EDC Launches Childcare Services Committee
The Estes Park EDC is pleased to announce that its Board approved the formation of the Childcare Services committee created to directly address the critical need for affordable and accessible childcare in the Estes Valley at their January 19th board meeting.
