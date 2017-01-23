Elk walks into gift shop, stays 45 mi...

Elk walks into gift shop, stays 45 minutes

A Colorado gift shop owner got a surprise over the weekend when an elk decided to do some window shopping in his store. Pratek Fhakya, owner of Water Wheel Gift Corner in Estes Park, told Fox 31 in Denver that he had the front doors propped open for customers on Saturday when he saw the large bull elk standing in the doorway.

