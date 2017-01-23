Elk walks into gift shop, stays 45 minutes
A Colorado gift shop owner got a surprise over the weekend when an elk decided to do some window shopping in his store. Pratek Fhakya, owner of Water Wheel Gift Corner in Estes Park, told Fox 31 in Denver that he had the front doors propped open for customers on Saturday when he saw the large bull elk standing in the doorway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan 19
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan 17
|Holly
|16
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Carla salazar
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Carubba collision
|Oct '16
|Rumor has it
|1
|8/05/2016
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC