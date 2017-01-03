Electricity providers consider forming regional transmission organization
Ten electricity service providers representing nearly 6.4 million customers in the U.S. Rocky Mountain region on Friday announced plans to explore participation with an existing regional transmission organization, known as an RTO, expanding their access to electricity markets. The informal group, known as the Mountain West Transmission Group, began discussions in 2013 to evaluate numerous options ranging from a common transmission tariff to RTO participation.
