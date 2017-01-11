Dollar General Store coming to Estes Park

A statement of intent for a development plan was sent to the town on Nov. 9, 2016 by Devan Pharis of Vaquero Ventures, a Fort Worth-Texas firm. In the letter, Pharis outlined a plan to construct a 9,100-square-foot building on the northwest corner of S. St. Vrain Avenue and Stanley Avenue.

