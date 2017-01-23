Bull Elk Invading Gift Shop in Estes Park Caught on Tape

We've seen elk throughout the town of Estes Park block traffic many times over the years, but have you ever seen one stop shopping at a local store? You may not have seen it before, but it was all captured on video over the weekend as the elk made his way into the Water Wheel Gift Corner at the end of downtown. Imagine being the person inside the store as they captured this video with the huge moose just checking out what he can buy that day: And while it did take a little coaxing, he was able to make his way out even with the huge antlers that he possesses.

