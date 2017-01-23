1 Image
A new video from Colorado shows a large bull elk hitting up the local gift shop. Unlike some videos where wild animals run amuck in stores and then quickly exit, this particular elk decided to spend 45 minutes browsing the merchandise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|18 hr
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan 19
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan 17
|Holly
|16
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Carla salazar
|18
|Carubba collision
|Oct '16
|Rumor has it
|1
|8/05/2016
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC