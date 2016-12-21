Rocky Horror Picture Show to play at the "Historic Park Theatre" in Estes Park.
The madcap, musical mayhem begins when rain-soaked Brad and Janet take refuge in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite mad scientist from outer space who is about to unveil his greatest creation - and have a bit of fun with his reluctant guests! Join Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and rock star Meat Loaf in the most popular ... (more)
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Carubba collision
|Oct '16
|Rumor has it
|1
|8/05/2016
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
|Sky's the limit for solar in Colorado (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Five Northern Colorado Cities are Among the Sta... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elizabeth
|1
