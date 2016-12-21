Police accuse Alaska man of trying to murder wife by car crash in Lyons
Rodney David Burba Jr., 34, was booked into the Boulder County Jail Saturday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Carubba collision
|Oct '16
|Rumor has it
|1
|8/05/2016
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
|Sky's the limit for solar in Colorado (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Five Northern Colorado Cities are Among the Sta... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elizabeth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC