Observatory open house this Saturday
The Estes Valley Astronomical Society in conjunction with The Estes Park Memorial Observatory is offering a free public open house/star night on Saturday, Dec. 17. The goal of EVAS is to promote amateur astronomy and education in the Estes valley. The returning speaker for the evening is one of EVAS' all-time favorites, John Ensworth and the title of his talk will be "The Star of Wonder."
