Inside People Feature - Kate Rusch from naturalist to new mom
Town Hall is going to be a little emptier over the next few months as Public Information Officer Kate Rusch begins her maternity leave this week. Rusch has worked for the town in one capacity or another for nearly a decade, beginning with a position doing communications and education for the Estes Park Museum in 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Carubba collision
|Oct '16
|Rumor has it
|1
|8/05/2016
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
|Sky's the limit for solar in Colorado (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Five Northern Colorado Cities are Among the Sta... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elizabeth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC