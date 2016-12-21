Hwy. 34 opening gives Estes businesses a boost
ESTES PARK, Colo.,- For those visiting Estes Park over the holiday season, the route to town is open through Highway 34 for a limited time. A CDOT spokesperson said crews are ahead of schedule on repair work from the 2013 floods and that enabled them to open the highway for the holiday season.
