Christmas Eve concert at the CAC Gallery
The Cultural Arts Council of Estes Park has a wonderful selection of holiday gifts to choose form at its current show, "Holiday Gifts & Miniatures," on exhibition through Christmas Eve at its current location, 423 W. Elkhorn Ave. . Artist members of the CAC are exhibiting original art and prints in a variety of media - jewelry, clothing, fine art photography and more are currently available at 25-percent off through the close of the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Carubba collision
|Oct '16
|Rumor has it
|1
|8/05/2016
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
|Sky's the limit for solar in Colorado (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Five Northern Colorado Cities are Among the Sta... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elizabeth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC