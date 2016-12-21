Christmas Eve concert at the CAC Gallery

The Cultural Arts Council of Estes Park has a wonderful selection of holiday gifts to choose form at its current show, "Holiday Gifts & Miniatures," on exhibition through Christmas Eve at its current location, 423 W. Elkhorn Ave. . Artist members of the CAC are exhibiting original art and prints in a variety of media - jewelry, clothing, fine art photography and more are currently available at 25-percent off through the close of the show.

