Christmas Eve concert at the CAC Gallery

Christmas Eve concert at the CAC Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

The Cultural Arts Council of Estes Park has a wonderful selection of holiday gifts to choose form at its current show, "Holiday Gifts & Miniatures," on exhibition through Christmas Eve at its current location, 423 W. Elkhorn Ave. . Artist members of the CAC are exhibiting original art and prints in a variety of media - jewelry, clothing, fine art photography and more are currently available at 25-percent off through the close of the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10) Dec 20 Carla salazar 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Nov '16 Cameo 11
Carubba collision Oct '16 Rumor has it 1
8/05/2016 Aug '16 katybirdhudson 1
News Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... Jul '16 Elise Gingerich 1
News Sky's the limit for solar in Colorado (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Five Northern Colorado Cities are Among the Sta... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elizabeth 1
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Larimer County was issued at December 25 at 1:17PM MST

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,209

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC